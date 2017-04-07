David Brewer

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

David Brewer, 52, of Malakoff lost his hard-fought battle on April 3, 2017.

David was born July 11, 1964 to Louise Buckelew and Charles Brewer in Waxahachie.

David was an electrician for 46 years. He was married to his beloved wife Mary, for 32 years, and had three wonderful children and many grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brother Charlie Brewer.

David is survived by his loving wife Mary Brewer, children Jessika and husband Billy Gerhard, David Jr. and wife Bree Brewer, Bradley and wife Brittany Brewer, grandchildren David Brewer, III, Derek Brewer, Daniel Brewer, Elise (Renne) Brewer, Adian Brewer, Dranger Brewer and Saydie Murphy, mother Louise Buckelew, father Charles and wife Cathy Brewer, siblings James and Modie Brewer, Jeff and wife Kim West, Sandy, Patty, Paula, Johnny and Aaron.

A memorial service was held at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff April 7, 2017 with Jerry Mullins officiating.