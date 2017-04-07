Anna Marie Inman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

Anna Marie Inman was born Dec. 8, 1940 in New Boston, Ill and died peacefully in her home in Trinidad April 1, 2017 at the age of 76.

Anna Marie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tool. She was a devoted homemaker who loved God, Bingo, the Dallas Cowboys and church.

She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Inman, II, her parents Russell and Florance King, Sisters Wanda Greer, Vivian Ferguson, Elizabeth June and brother Stanton King, children Star Ann Inman and Roy Inman.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son Eugene Inman, III and wife Stephanie, grandchildren Christian Guerrero, Miranda Finnell and husband Jerry and Roy Inman and wife Katlin, Brothers Kenny King and Russell King and seven great-grandchildren.