Sherline Bess

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017

Sherline Bess, 77, of Mabank, died peacefully at home early April 2, 2017. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., the precious little daughter of William Junge and Hester Dallas Junge.

Sherline loved spending time with her large family and playing Bingo.

Sherline was preceded in death by husband Claude Bess, her parents William and Hester Junge and her daughter Shirley Hibdon.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Williams, Debbie Stidger and husband Robert, Nancy Longoria and husband Enis, Connie Stamper and husband Michael and Sherry Houston and husband Phillip.

Her legacy continues with her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Homes Seven Points, on April 5, 2017 with Wayne Pitchford officiating.

Pallbearers were Jason Williams, Berry Williams, Deshuan Williams, Brandon Longoria, Devin Knod and Robert Stidger.

Honorary pallbearer was Kalob Stamper.

Interment followed in the King Cemetery in Seven Points.