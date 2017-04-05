Manhunt for armed robbery suspect goes on Monitor Staff Reports GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Police are still searching for a suspected armed robber who broke into a residence in the Willowwood Subdivision early Monday and held three hostages at gun point. At around 5 a.m. Monday, April 3, Timothy Berry forcefully entered a residence on Willowwood Drive, where his estranged wife […] Read More

Balanced offense fuels 12-4 Bulldog win Monitor Staff Reports QUITMAN–Eustace used a balanced hitting attack and got good pitching to upend Quitman 12-4 March 31. Six Bulldog players had at least two hits and three players scored at least three runs in the game. Junior Cody Strawn pitch five effective innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits, walking […] Read More