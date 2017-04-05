Panthers maul Ranchview, 4-0

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

FORNEY–The Lady Panthers are advancing to the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals after their 4-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview, March 31 at City Bank Stadium in Forney.

The Lady Panthers scored twice in each half and coasted to the area-round win.

Juliet Pridgen got the scoring started for the Lady Panthers just eight minutes into the match, taking a pass and scoring the first of her two goals from 15 yards out for a 1-0 Mabank lead.

The Lady Panthers struck again with 14 and a half minutes left in the first half when senior Cat Turner lofted a free kick from the offensive left side, over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net from 30 yards out giving the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead they would take into halftime.

Turner got her second goal of the match with just over 10 minutes gone in the half, deflecting a shot past the goalkeeper after a corner kick.

Pridgen made it 4-0 just one minute later after dribbling in and scoring from about 12 yards out past a sprawling Ranchview goalkeeper.

The Lady Panthers gave up a couple of good scoring chances to the Lady Wolves in the second half, but Ranchview was turned away each time. The Lady Panthers also had numerous chances to score after going up by four goals, but just missed on a few opportunities.

With the victory, the Lady Panthers improve to 18-5 on the season and will battle Princeton in the Region 2 Quarterfinals.

The results of that match, will be in the Sunday issue of The Monitor.

If they Lady Panthers beat Princeton, they will play in the Regional Semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Trinity Mother Frances Tyler Rose Stadium.