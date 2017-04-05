Mark Armick III

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017

Mark Armick III went home to his Lord and Savior March 25, 2017. He was born in Logansport, Ind., on Oct, 1, 1979 to Mark F., Jr. and Diana Armick.

Mark was employed by Techniform in Mabank. He attended Logansport High School graduating with the class of 1998.

The greatest loves of his life were his beloved children Madilyn (age 9) and Mark IV (age 3). He loved grilling, bonfires, fishing and being with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father, grandparents, beloved Aunt Gig and other family members as well as friends gone too soon.

Mark is survived by his children Madilyn and Mark IV, mother Diana Armick, sisters Anastacia Gatson and her husband Josh, Dana Armick and Larry, brother David Armick and his wife Jody, aunts Sharon Moore and her husband Richard, Cathy Nizer and her husband Nelson. The mother of his children, Jerri Armick, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark has been blessed with many friends and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.