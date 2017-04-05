Manhunt for armed robbery suspect goes on

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Police are still searching for a suspected armed robber who broke into a residence in the Willowwood Subdivision early Monday and held three hostages at gun point.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, April 3, Timothy Berry forcefully entered a residence on Willowwood Drive, where his estranged wife had been staying, according to a press release. 41-year-old Berry held his wife, the homeowner and the homeowner’s 10-year-old son hostage for approximately 1 1/2 hours. After distracting their captor, the hostages fled the residence and alerted police.

Berry is described as a Caucasian male, 5-10, weighing 200 lbs. and thought to no longer be in Gun Barrel City.

“The subject is armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach. Call 9-1-1, immediately,” states the press release. He is known to frequent areas around Tool, Seven Points and Scurry, it adds.

While in his custody, hostages told police that Berry confiscated their cell phones to prevent them from contacting police. After his hostages fled, Berry attempted to leave by driving one of the victim’s vehicles. However, he was unable to start the vehicle and fled on foot.

Responding officers searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating Berry.