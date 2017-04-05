Justice of Peace Tommy Barnett dies

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Henderson County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Tommy Barnett died Saturday, after an illness.

Based in Malakoff, Judge Barnett died at the age of 66, having served for about 10 years as judge. The funeral service was held Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Malakoff.

Voters named Barnett to the J.P. position in 2006, when he defeated Lloyd Arthus by more than 500 votes to win the election. Barnett replaced longtime Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Judy Newman, who had held the office since 1979.

Barnett was the Vo-Ag teacher at Cross Roads ISD for 32 years and served as the high school principal for a time. On March 30, Cross Roads ISD trustees named the new Ag-Science building in his honor “The Tommy Barnett Ag Complex.”

Besides mentoring hundreds of ag-science students, Barnett was also known for his involvement with Senior Olympics and the local nursing homes.

He is survived ty is wife of 32 years, Dorothy Durham Barnett, three sisters and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Tommy Barnett Scholarship Fund at the First State Bank of Malakoff.