Bessie Phillips

April 5, 2017



Funeral services for Bessie Faye (Jennings) Phillips will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 in Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with interment immediately following at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park.

Bessie was born on June 30, 1935 in Eufaula, Okla., to parents Richard and Gertha (Ingle) Jennings and entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2017 at the age of 81.

She was a lady that loved her children and was crazy about her grandchildren. Bessie was a distributor of automotive fabrics and upholstery in her own business called Southwest Auto Textiles or “SWAT.” She was a loving, caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray Phillips, brother Tex Jennings and sister Jolena Ingle.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Ward and Allen of Plano, son Kenny Riggs and Betsy of Mobile, Ala., five grandchildren Jody Ward and Jamie of Little Elm, Deena Underwood and fiancé Scott Haplin of Murphy, Rodney Ward of Plano, Lauren Gonzalez of Dallas, Rachel Riggs of Garland, seven great-grandchildren, brothers David Jennings and Billie Ray of Mabank, other family members and many more friends.

