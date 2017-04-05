Balanced offense fuels 12-4 Bulldog win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 5, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

QUITMAN–Eustace used a balanced hitting attack and got good pitching to upend Quitman 12-4 March 31.

Six Bulldog players had at least two hits and three players scored at least three runs in the game. Junior Cody Strawn pitch five effective innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits, walking four and striking out six. Junior pitcher Chris Carlson pitched the final two innings, giving up only a walk and striking out four.

Eustace wasted no time getting on the board as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in their half of the first inning.

Quitman answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring twice to cut the lead to 3-2.

After a scoreless second inning by both teams, each team plated a run in the third inning, heading into the fourth inning with Eustace leading 4-3.

Eustace struck for three more runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 7-3. Strawn kept Quitman off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, and Eustace added another run in the top of the fifth to lead 8-3.

Quitman plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Eustace Bulldog lead to 8-4.

Eustace added four runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach. Carlson finished off Quitman in the bottom of the seventh to help Eustace to win going away.

Carlson went 2-3 at the plate with a run batted in and four runs scored. Carlson also walked twice. Junior Juan Maltos finished the night 2-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI. Junior Hayden Shaddox went 2-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Junior Zach Compton finished 2-5 with two RBI, junior T.J. Howard was 2-4, junior Kelly Ashton was 2-4 with three RBI and junior Micah Zimmerer went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Bulldogs will be in action at 7 p.m. April 7 when they travel to Grand Saline.