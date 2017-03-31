Mabank wins Edgewood Invitational/Lady Panthers’ fourth straight tournament win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 31, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

CANTON–The Mabank girls golf team seems to love to play at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton. The Lady Panthers won their fourth consecutive meet, taking first place in the Edgewood Invitational Golf Tournament, March 27th.

The Lady Panthers played in the Canton Invitational last week and recorded a season best score playing at the Van Zandt Country Club. Elizabeth Hardy earned the individual championship by shooting an 80 on the day to take first place. Haley Mashburn finished second at the meet, scoring an 85.

Mabank will start the first day of the two-day district tournament April 3 at the Van Zandt Country Club for day one.

Their second round of district will be played at Cedar Creek Country Club April 10.