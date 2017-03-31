Louise Junivee Jackson

Louise Junivee Jackson of Athens went home to be with Jesus on March 24, 2017. She was born Jan. 5, 1935 in Chickasha, Okla., to Emory O. & Lela B. (Brewer) Higgins.

Louise was a devoted and loving wife to David Ray Jackson, whom she married in 1970. She was blessed with three children Linda Lowrance and her husband Steve of Grand Prairie, Larry Hankins and his wife Janice of Athens and Tony Hankins and his wife Renee of Gun Barrel City.

She loved and adored her six grandchildren Justin Hankins, Jennifer Lowrance, Lindsy Lowrance, Charlie Hankins, Staci Hankins and Erin Hankins.

Louise enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading the Bible, singing, being outdoors listening to the birds, fishing and working in her garden. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, friends and cats.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, her parents and her step-father John H. Milsap.

Louise will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.