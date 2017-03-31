Larry Wayne Bowling, Sr.

Larry Wayne Bowling, Sr. of Tool was born June 14, 1941 in Malakoff to parents James and Nellie Bowling and entered into eternal rest March 28, 2017 at age 75.

Larry liked to play poker, pool and ride his golf cart with his grandchildren sitting on the back. Other pleasures were RVing, their place in Paamul Mexico, dancing and listening to loud music while in his workshop.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Betty, three daughters Irma Lara, Lisa Roacha and husband Rojelio, Dorothy Barron, one son Larry Wayne Jr. and wife Cheryl, stepchildren Spring Phillips and Grady Garoutte, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way, brother Kenneth Bowling, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held at Moorhead Epps Funeral home in Gun Barrel City on April 1, 2017 with Brother Tim Weatherford officiating.