Freight train jumps tracks in Malakoff/No injuries, no evacuations ordered, cause unknown

March 31, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Henderson County officials and emergency management personnel were on the scene of a Wednesday night train derailment the next day to complete cleanup of a hazardous materials (Hazmat) situation.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed that about 38 railway cars jumped the tracks behind the Hilltop Worship Center. Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the derailment happened about 6 p.m. The tracks run parallel to State Highway 31, in Malakoff.

Two locomotives and several tanker cars were among those derailed. Wednesday, it was reported that diesel spillage had been contained, and is not believed to pose any threat to the public. He also reported the train was also transporting propane, but it was not believed that any propane was leaking.

Cleanup was expected to be completed by end of day Thursday.

DeGraff said Thursday no cause has been determined for the derailment and there is no estimate yet for how long the rail line will be closed.

The sheriff’s office reported working with members from Union Pacific and other agencies on the cleanup. Hillhouse said that the county’s Hazmat team, as well as a Hazmat team called in by Union Pacific Railroad had responded.

Witnesses at the Worship Center noted a strong noxious odor. Law enforcement officials asked them to voluntarily leave the area as a cautionary measure, the witnesses say. No evacuation order was given, Hillhouse said.

Also on scene included the Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, Malakoff city officials, Henderson County Pct. 1 Commissioner Ken Hayes, Atmos Energy representatives, and others.

No injuries were reported and traffic in the area was not impeded, Hillhouse said.

Monitor Photo/Russell Slaton

Cleanup efforts continue Thursday after a freight train jumped the tracks Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. Hazmat crews are said to have contained diesel spillage and no evacuations are ordered.