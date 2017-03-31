Bulldogs thump Alba-Golden

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 31, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace Bulldogs used great pitching, hot hitting and a few great defensive plays to shut out Alba-Golden 10-0 at Eustace baseball field.

Bulldog junior Chris Carlson pitched four innings, giving up no runs on just two hits while walking two and striking out five batters. Junior Hayden Shaddox came on to pitch a scoreless fifth inning for the Bulldogs, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the scoreless inning.

The Bulldogs struck first in the bottom of the first inning, as Carlson singled to score Shaddox. After a walk to junior Zach Compton, junior Kelly Ashton doubled to score pinch runner Cody Easterly.

In the top of the second inning, Carlson set down the side in order with two strikeouts and a pop to first.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior Cody Strawn singled to left to start the inning. After an overthrow on a pickoff attempt at first base, Strawn went all the way to third and scored on a wild pitch a couple pitches later. Senior James East walked and scored the Bulldogs’ fourth run on a triple by junior T.J. Howard, who scored on the next pitch after the catcher overthrew third base to make it 5-0.

Alba-Golden got two men on base with just one out in the top of the third inning, but second baseman Juan Maltos ranged to his right to make a diving catch of a liner headed for center field to end the inning.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 6-0 on a bloop single by Compton, a sacrifice by Ashton and an error on the shortstop who misplayed a grounder by Maltos.

Alba-Golden again threatened in the top of the fourth, getting two men on base with no outs. Carlson got a called third strike on the hitter for the first out and the defense took care of the next two outs. Carlson got the next hitter to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning with the shutout intact.

The Bulldogs basically ended it in the bottom of the fourth inning. Howard started the inning off with a walk. After a flyout and a Shaddox base hit, Carlson and Compton had run-scoring singles to make it 8-0. Ashton added a sacrifice fly to left to score another run, and Maltos finished the scoring with a run-scoring single to make it 10-0.

Shaddox shut down Alba-Golden in order in the bottom of the fifth on two strikeouts and an easy grounder to second.

Carlson and Compton each finished the night with two hits and an RBI, with Carlson also scoring a run. Six other players had a hit in the game. Easterly scored three runs, Cory Strawn scored two runs and East, Howard, and Shaddox scored one run each. Maltos and Ashton had two RBI each for the Bulldogs.

Eustace will host Edgewood at 7 p.m. April 4.