Betty Cora Johnson Roberts

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 31, 2017

Betty Cora Johnson Roberts of Payne Springs passed away peacefully on March 23, 2017 with her loved ones at her side. She was born Oct. 29, 1938.

Betty was raised in Tennessee and moved to Texas shortly after marrying her soulmate and best friend Ronald Dec. 20, 1973.

Her true passion was spending time with her family, her friends and her dogs. She loved her Tennessee mountains and loved going “home” to Cades Cove.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ernest C. and Cora Kemper, brother Ernest C. Kemper, Jr., her father-in-law John W. Roberts, Jr. and mother-in-law Johnie A. Roberts and her grandson Lee Ray Rightenour.

Survivors include husband Ronald, sons Denny Rightenour, John Rightenour (Fleda), Terry Rightenour, Donald Rightenour (Donna), James Rightenour (Andrea) and Daniel Rightenour, and step-daughter Kari K. Roberts (Talmadge) Rhew, sister Judy (Bobby) Kemper Jones. Betty was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends, including her special friend Gwen Wright.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.