Odell Terrell

March 29, 2017

Funeral services for Odell Terrell will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday (today), March 30, 2017 at at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Charlie Woodard and Rev. T.L. Taylor officiating. Interment will follow the service at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Odell was born on Sept. 6, 1930 in Kaufman County to parents Joseph and Willie (Pannell) Terrell and entered into eternal rest on March 26, 2017 at the age of 86.

Odell owned and operated Terrell Construction Company with his sons and was a builder for over 60 years. He did inspection work on Athens High School and Eustace High School. Odell loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, gardening and mowing the yard. He hunted in Colorado every year for 63 years, only missing that trip twice.

Odell was an ordained minister and led several churches. He served on two school boards; Crandall and Eustace and Payne Springs City Council. Odell was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Mabank. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Odell was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jean Terrell of Eustace, daughter Diane Chambers of Eustace, son Randy Terrell and wife Glenda of Streetman, son Rick Terrell and wife Vandy of Eustace, grandchildren Brian Terrell of Shreveport, Julie Woodel and husband Reese of Shreveport and Chris Chambers and wife Stefani of Tyler, eight great-grandchildren, other loving family members and many more friends.

