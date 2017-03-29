Man charged in shooting death, kidnapping

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–According to a press release on social media, Gun Barrel City Police arrested a Payne Springs man in connection with a shooting death and kidnapping in the southwestern part of the city.

On Saturday night at around 10:55p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Arbolado Drive in reference to a disturbance, where a man suffered a gunshot wound. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle leaving the area, at a high rate of speed.

Gun Barrel City Police Officer Justin Keahey while enroute observed the suspect vehicle turning eastbound on Main Street from Legendary Lane. Officer Keahey initiated a stop on the vehicle and detained the driver and passenger, while additional officers responded to the scene on Arbolado Drive.

Meanwhile, Keahey learned the passenger was being taken against her will. In addition, Keahey recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle.

Fire and police personnel responded to the residence and found a male victim dead on the floor with a single gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock pronounced the death at the scene. Social media comments identify the victim as Mark Armick III.

The driver and suspected shooter is identified as Timothy Washington, 45, of Payne Springs, formerly of Eustace. Washington is being held for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Felon in Possession of Firearm and Murder. His bonds total bonds total $1,725,000.

Two witnesses and family members at the scene report on social media that the suspect pointed his gun at them as well as the victim and shot the victim point blank in front of the victim’s children and in front of the suspect’s own children, who were in his truck at the time.

He is being held on Washington’s previous criminal record in Henderson County includes traffic citations out of Gun Barrel City in 2009, three misdemeanor charges, and a fourth charge that was dismissed, with all fines paid. DPS records show the suspect as a registered sex offender out of Kansas in 1995.

There are no arrest records on Armick III.

