Evelyn Reed

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 29, 2017

Evelyn Reed was born on November 25, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa to parents Frank Heitz and Elsie Good and entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2017 at the age of 90.

Evelyn had a very strong personality, she was a sweetheart with rough edges. She loved reading her Bible and was a member of First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, where she used to sing in the choir.

Evelyn liked watching western television shows and reading books. She was an amazing seamstress and made her own clothing. Evelyn loved to paint and she made beautiful quilts by hand. She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milton Reed and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son Richard Webb.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gun Barrel City Building Fund in memory of Evelyn.