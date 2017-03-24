Sleeping man arrested for drug warrant

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 24, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Police arrested a man for outstanding Possession Controlled Substance warrants, then found heroin, a semiautomatic hand gun, and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle March 18.

Contact was first made with the suspect at about 6:30 p.m., when Officer Nicole Chambers was patrolling the 800 block of West Man Street in Gun Barrel City and saw a driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram truck asleep in his vehicle.

According to the police report, Chambers made several attempts to make contact with the sleeping man, later identified as Jeffrey Johnson.

The computerized check of Johnson revealed he was wanted by Collin County for an outstanding warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. The warrant was confirmed and Johnston was placed under arrest.

Upon further investigation, Officer Chambers located a small blue container that contained a brown powdery substance believed to be narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia and a small caliber semiautomatic hand gun.

A field test of the substance, came out positive for heroin. Total weight of the substance with the container totaled 23.1 grams.

Johnston was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance which is a second degree felony.