PSFR holds annual awards banquet/Names Dustin Bird Firefighter of the Year

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 24, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

PAYNE SPRINGS–The Payne Springs Fire Rescue organization recognized its volunteers during an awards banquet Saturday, March 18 at its newest station on State Highway 198.

Fire Chief Randy Harley addressed his fellow firefighters congratulating them on answering 1100 calls for service in 2016 and for the professionalism with which each carried out their assignments and ongoing training. The organization is immediately responsible to answer calls within its 36-square mile area with its all-volunteer membership.

“I am so proud to be called your fire chief,” he said. He also spoke of the importance of the families of the 25 volunteers, who also roll up their sleeves and help out with jobs, small and great, from organizing fundraisers to keeping the bays swept to making runs to the store to restock bottled water and Gatorade.

Harley recognized longtime fire department water tanker driver Dick Stein, who died in January at the age of 78. With tears in his eyes and a catch in his throat, Harley noted Stein’s dedication and commitment to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue family and presented his wife and daughter with a shadowbox of memorabilia, including Dick’s badge and a photo of the last truck he drove.

Stein’s family in turn presented a memorial donation from monies raised on social media to the department in the form of a $4,000 check. “We asked everyone that in lieu of flowers they make a donation,” his widow, Linda, explained.

“Working with the firefighters gave my husband a meaningful way to serve his community,” Linda told The Monitor. “He just loved the guys up here. There’s a real camaraderie among firefighters,” she said, recounting the beautiful funeral service the Payne Springs Fire Rescue members prepared for her husband, which included a last fire truck ride to the cemetery, with a long line of fire trucks as escort.

“He said, ‘I can’t fight a fire but I can drive a truck. I’ll get the water to you,’” Linda repeated in tears. She recounted there were more than 300 people in attendance at the traditional fireman’s funeral set at the First Presbyterian Church in Mabank. Stein served as a volunteer for eight years, having retired to the lake from the dry-cleaning industry. “He really loved being a part of the PSFR. He just loved all the guys and the fellowship they share,” Linda said.

Harley pointed out that the department has mutual aid agreements with Gun Barrel City and Eustace and praised all involved for making the relationship strong and reliable. Harley recognized Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joey Lindaman with a certificate of appreciation.

Most residents in the Cedar Creek Lake area depend on volunteers when it comes to fighting fires. Recruiting, training and retaining able-bodied fire fighters is an ongoing challenge for every fire department here and across the country. So, the importance of volunteer firefighters hits close to home. That’s why every firefighter was presented with a certificate of appreciation for their service. Harley also ceremonially promoted Hilton Brown to lieutenant during the evening.

Chosen by his fellow firefighters, Dustin Bird was named Firefighter of the Year. “He exemplifies the mission of Payne Springs Fire Rescue,” Harley said in presenting the honorary axe because of his unselfish acts in the field, compassion and dedication. Officer of the Year Captain Bradon Cotton and 2016 Top Responder Assistant Chief Adam Robinson were also hailed for the excellence of their service.

Harley also presented certificates to local businesses in recognition of their faithful support of the fire department.

The fire department is actively taking applications for new volunteer members. The firefighters meet weekly for training on Monday nights at the main station located at 12650 State Highway 198 in Payne Springs. For more information, email info@psfirerescue.com.

