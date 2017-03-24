Mabank first at Canton Invitational/

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 24, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

CANTON–The Mabank High School girls golf team competed in the Canton Invitational Tournament on March 21 and came away with the first-place trophy in the tournament held at Van Zandt Country Club. The team shot their best score of the season with a combined 369.

The Lady Panthers golf team set its best team score previously at the Lindale Tournament that was held at Hide-A-Way Lake on Feb. 27. Mabank took second place at that tournament.

The Canton Invitational win was the teams’ third consecutive first-place finish, as they had previously won the Martin’s Mill tournament at Twin Lakes on Mar. 10 and the Kaufman Tournament held at Cedar Creek Country Club Mar. 6.

The team members consist of Macy Brockman, Haley Mashburn, Madison Brown, Elizabeth Hardy, Kathryne German and Hanna Smith.

The Lady Panthers will be in action next at the District tournament April 3 at Van Zandt Country Club.

The Lady Panthers are looking to return to the Class 4A girls state golf tournament after qualifying for the tournament last season.