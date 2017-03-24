Kemp’s Brooks hurls no-hitter/’Jackets take 14-0 win over Madison

Monitor Staff Reports

DALLAS–Kemp junior pitcher John Brooks did everything in the Yellowjackets’ 14-0 win over Madison March 21 in Dallas. Brooks went 3-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in a run. But his pitching was the highlight of the night. Brooks went the distance in the win, giving up no hits and striking out 12 Madison hitters in the shutout. The only baserunners came on four walks and two Kemp errors.

Brooks didn’t need much offense with the way he was pitching, but the rest of the team gave him plenty. The offense got started early in the game. Brooks reached on an error, promptly stole second and third and scored on Cameron Clamon’s groundout.

In the top of the second inning, the ’Jackets added another run when Dakota Price reached on an error, stole second base, went to third on the overthrow and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Garrett to make it 2-0.

The ’Jackets broke the game open with a six-run third inning. Nate Mendoza started the inning with a bunt single to third. Jack Griffin hit a fly ball that the center fielder could not handle, allowing him to reach base and sending Mendoza to third on the error. Mendoza came home on a passed ball, with Griffin going all the way to third base on the play. Brooks singled home Griffin to make it 4-0. Clamon tripled to right center field to score Brooks, and after a Noah Herring walk, scored on an error by the second baseman. A Price single drove in the fifth run of the inning, and a Cameron Fiatte fly-ball drove in Price to make it 8-0.

Kemp added another run in the fifth inning on a Nate Crim groundout scored Price, who had reached on a single, stole second and moved to third on a Colton Breeze grounder.

The ’Jackets added five more runs in the top half of the sixth inning. Brooks hit a triple to left field and Clamon singled to score Brooks with the 10th run of the game. Herring reached on an error and Rexx Claxton doubled to drive in Clamon and move Herring to third. Another error on the shortstop allowed Herring and Claxton to score on a line drive by Price. Price stole third base and scored on an error to make it 14-0.

Just for good measure, Brooks struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, after a walk, to end the game and get his no-hitter. Brooks threw 93 pitches in the game.

Price finished the night 3-4 with four runs scored and three runs batted in. Clamon went 2-4 with three runs and two RBI. Mendoza had two hits and scored a run, Fiatte and Griffin had a hit each, with Griffin also scoring a run and Claxton went 1-4 with two runs scored and drove in a run. Herring scored a run and Garrett and Crim each drove in one run in the game.

The ’Jackets will be back in action at 6 p.m. March 28 when they travel to Palmer.