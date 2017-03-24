Calvert B. Shelton

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 24, 2017

Calvert B. Shelton, age 81, passed away March 10, 2017. Born in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sept. 13, 1935, he was nicknamed “Jinx” by the nursing staff, and forever after was so known to relatives and close friends alike. As if to balance the evil omen of the being born on the 13th, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, a lucky throw of the dice.

In 1942, his father was called to active service as an Army Finance Corps. Officer, and after the war transferred to the Air Force as a comptroller.

At the age of seven, Calvert began traveling with his parents to various U.S. Army posts and later U.S. Air Force bases. His father was assigned to Barksdale AFB for four years, which gave Calvert time to graduate from Bossier City High School in Bossier City, La.

He volunteered for the draft in 1955. He took basic training at Fort Carson, Colo. and was sent to San Antonio to the Army Medical Service School and trained as a medic. After completing the basic medical laboratory procedures course, he was sent to the Second Army Medical Laboratory at Ft. Meade, Md., where he was assigned to the Microbiology Division.

After release from active duty, he obtained a job as St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta as a medical laboratory technician in the clinical laboratory. He worked in all sections of the lab for four years. He returned to the reference lab at Ft. Mead as a civilian and worked in the microbiology lab for seventeen years.

After spending six years in the active Army and Army Reserves, he transferred to the U.S. Naval Reserve and became a Navy corpsman upon completing the required courses. Over a period of 29 years, he rose to the rank of Master Chief Hospital Corpsman. He supported many USMCR mobilization and amphibious exercises as a corpsman in a Marine Air Wind Medical (MAWMED) unit from NAS Atlanta, in addition to serving in several Navy composite units while drilling at NAD, Washington.

Calvert received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland in 1972 and a Masters of Public Administration (MPA) form American University, a Methodist Church affiliated school in Washington, D.C. At that point, he left the medical laboratory field and entered the resource management field as a management analyst, in part, entering the same field as his father.

He transferred to the U.S. Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. In 1983 to work in the Directorate of Resource Management, Management Analysis Division. He retired in 1995, ten years earlier than planned to re-enter the medical field. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Health Information Management.

Calvert moved to Kemp in 2004.

He is survived by brother Frank Shelton of Orlando, Fla. and sisters Sherrie Thomas of Houston, Pamela Roach of Justin and Marilyn Ciociola of Mooresville, N.C. Nine nephews, two nieces and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces also survive him.

Funeral services will be held March 30, 2017 at the First Methodist Church in Mabank. Interment will be in Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., alongside his parents and in the soil of his native state.