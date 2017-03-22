Tracy L. Hyre

Funeral services for Tracy L. Hyre were held March 19, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Lonnie Mosley officiating.

Tracy was born on June 29, 1943 in Weston, W. Va., to parents Matthew John and Helen Pearl (Imboden) Hyre and entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2017 at the age of 73.

Tracy loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He couldn’t stop talking about his fishing trip to Alaska with his brother Steve. Tracy was a machinist by trade and a very hard worker. He also loved being a prankster and making people laugh.

He gave his life to Jesus on March 13, 1964 at Waxahachie Central Baptist Church by Bro. Bill Beck at a morning service. For several years, Tracy was the leader over Jesus Connection Clothing and Food Pantry. He was a true servant who touched many lives and helped people in numerous ways. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Eustace. Tracy was an amazing Christian gentleman who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Once mentioned that his greatest accomplishments are knowing God and raising a family, he did both.

Tracy was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sue Hyre, grandchildren Chelsea and Dwayne Hyre Jr., and brother Stephen Lawrence.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty Hyre of Eustace, children Cynthia Cash of Athens, Dwayne Hyre and wife Michele of Garland, Pamela Peterson of Mabank, Lynda Slay and husband Donald of Eustace and Tracina Jackson and husband Jay of Jacksonville, Fla., step-children Barbara Myer and husband Tim of Eustace and Traci Splawn and husband Brian of Seven Points, grandchildren John May and wife Jenny, Joseph May, Brandi Alman and husband Andrew, Brittany Peterson, Amber Rivera and husband Jonathan, David Slay and wife Heidi and Samantha Slay, step-grandchildren Stephanie Byrum, Jamie Myer and Jessica Myer, great-grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Emmerson, Lauren, Drake, Sebastain, Caleb, Emily, Matthew, Julius, Brodie, Dillon and Finley, step-great-grandchildren Jackson, Leah and Novie, brothers Donald Lawrence and wife Sue of Garland, Paul Lawrence of Dallas and Thomas Lawrence of Log Cabin City, sister-in-law Kris Lawrence of Fresno, Calif., numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

