Mamie Ruth Finley

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 22, 2017

On March 17, 2017, Mamie Ruth Conway Finley went to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of John Henry and Ola Lee Smith Conway born on June 26, 1926 at Hail Center in Fannin.

Mamie attended Bartley Woods School in Fannin County and graduated in 1942. She went to work in Dallas for Austin Bridge making bombs during WWII.

Mamie married Willie Joe Finley on Dec. 15, 1945 on the Bonham Courthouse steps by his Uncle Thaddeous Finley. Mamie and Joe retired from Duncanville to Baxter Community, East of Athens and then later moved north of Mabank.

Mamie was preceded in death by her husband Willie Joe, parents, brothers Alvis “Dude”, R.L. “Sonny Boy” and John Frank, sisters Dorothy Mae Cash, Beatrice Cagle and Oneta Johnson and granddaughter Suzie Vinson.

She is survived by her daughter Patsy Vinson of Mabank, son Bill Finley of Eustace, grandchildren Eddie Vinson and wife Shannon, Jason Vinson and wife Heather, Nikki Harris and husband Brad, Jodie Wilson and husband Andrew, great-grandchildren Nathan, Joe, Shyanne, Matthew, Julianne, Cooper, Colton, Riley and Hunter, sisters Joyce Simms of Richland Hills and Jo Ann Conway of Lufkin, other loving family members and many more friends.

