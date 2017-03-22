Hazel Warner

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 22, 2017

Heaven received a beautiful soul today! Our precious mother, Hazel Warner, 99, went to be with her lord and savior on March 19, 2017. She was born in Corbett on June 8, 1917.

Hazel worked as a nurse at Arlington Memorial Hospital, was a member of Eastern Star and an active member of First Baptist Church of Mabank.

Hazel was a beautiful, spiritual wife, mom, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, who touched the lives of everyone she met. She gave every day to her family, her friends and to God.

She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands Louise and Bob Clarkston, Carol English-Rieger, Robbie and Evan Wallace, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren as well as 20 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents John Robert Benefield and Laura Lee Benefield as well as her husband Gordon “Pete” Warner, four sisters and three brothers.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank. Services will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Mabank, with graveside ceremony at 3 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Corsicana.

We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful people at the Kemp Care Center and Solaris Hospice Care. The love and dedication they showed during Hazel’s time with them will always be remembered.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.