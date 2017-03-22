Eustace pulls away for win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 22, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs used a four-run sixth inning to pull away from Quitman for a 7-3 district win at Eustace field Friday, March 17.

Coming into the bottom of the sixth inning tied at 3-3, Lady Bulldog Courtney Smith reached on an error. After Ashlyne Burke walked, Chevy Jones singled to drive in Smith, which also put runners at first and third with no outs. Rachael Cook hit a ground ball to second to drive in another run and put the Lady Bulldogs up 5-3. After a flyout to left kept runners at first and third with two outs, Jaci Gray lined a triple to right field to score to put Eustace up by three runs. up 7-3. A passed ball by the Quitman catcher brought in the final run of the inning for Eustace. Olivia Herring struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning to close the win for the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was close throughout until the final Eustace at-bat. The Lady Bulldogs got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Cook got on with a bunt single and moved to second base on a throwing error. After a Zoie Bailey walk, Gray singled in a run for the 1-0 Eustace lead.

Quitman tied the game in the top of the second inning with a walk, a fielder’s choice ground out and a single.

Quitman took the lead 2-1 in the top of the third inning on a couple singles. The inning ended for Quitman when a runner was thrown out advancing to third.

Eustace regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Cook had her second hit of the game on a single to center. With one out, Gray reached on an infield single to third base.The Quitman pitcher then battled a bout with wildness with the next two hitters. Herring was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Haley Purselley got hit with the very next pitch to drive home Cook. Nancy Lowe reached on an error, driving in the go-ahead run.

The inning ended on a strange play as Smith hit a sacrifice fly to left field, but the baserunner at second passed the baserunner at third for the automatic out.

Quitman again tied the score in the top of the fifth inning on a single, an error and a double to left.

This set the stage for the big sixth inning for the host Lady Bulldogs.

Cook went 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Gray was 3-3 (and was hit by a pitch) with two RBIs and a run scored.

Purselley finished the night with one run batted in. Lowe went 1-3 and drove in a run and Jones had a single, an RBI and a stolen base.

Lowe also pitched five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits.

Herring came on in relief and threw the final two innings, retiring all six batters faced, including striking out the side in the seventh.

Eustace will be traveling to Mineola to take on the Lady Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in a district battle.