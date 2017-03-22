Chamber honors volunteers with awards/Neighbors named Citizen of the Year; Kendricks receive Lifetime Service

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 22, 2017

By Susan Harrison

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–Every year, the Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates the spirit of community by recognizing key volunteers who contribute their time, talents and creativity to increase the quality of life enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

It takes many hands and hearts working in many different areas to bring the colorful festivals, man the emergency rescue and fire departments, raise funds for educating the youth and creating opportunities, and bringing comfort, nurture and nutrition to our most vulnerable citizens. Those who have contributed most in 2016 along these lines were nominated by the community at-large, vetted and selected as finalists.

The local chamber-hosted 17th annual awards banquet Monday, March 20 held these up for public applause, gratitude and honor to receive the title of Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Service Award and Ambassador of the Year, among other awards.

The evening’s theme was “Volunteers – Holding the Winning Hand,” and the room at the Cedar Creek Country Club was festively decorated with playing cards, dice and poker chips.

Robin Neighbors, a Mabank High School graduate, was named the “2017 Citizen of the Year.” Her long-time involvement with Mabank Athletic Booster Club raising more than $100,000 to fund nutrition, scholarships, equipment, trips and other necessities for the school’s athletic department put her ahead of the rest. Chamber board member Jim Thompson presented the award. Neighbors also serves on the Mabank ISD Education Foundation, as board president. She is a long-time Mabank Chamber of Commerce board member, chairing and co-chairing many festivals and fundraising events such as The Ladies Poker Night, Mabank’s Festival of the Arts, Ole Fashion Christmas – all the while fulfilling her responsibilities as a wife and mother of two children.

Kathy and John Kendrick were honored with the “Jean Nichols Lifetime Service Award” for their unselfish giving of time and energy for the betterment of the Cedar Creek Lake Area community. The couple have been area residents for over 10 years.

They quickly established themselves as not only tireless workers for their own brand new business (Lone Star Maps), but as community-minded people who were dedicated to making their new home a great place to live and work,” said presenter Chamber Chair Tony Kalawe.

Their many volunteer activities include sponsoring chamber events, serving on chamber committees and as ambassador members, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, shopping for schoolchildren clothes as Kiwanis Club members, as well as delivering pancakes, reading to children and working alongside the Parrot Head Club raising funds to support Special Olympics, scholarships and other worthy projects.

Mabank Fire Department Chief Ricky Myrick was named the recipient of the “Mary Helen Myrick Award” by last year’s winner, Fred Carter.

“He is quick to encourage safety among the firefighters he is responsible for and consistently reminds us to be careful, watchful and that everyone of us to come home,” Carter said.

Myrick has been a top-rated firefighter for more than 40 years and the Fire Chief for the past 18 years. He is also a Master Electrician.

“My chief is always willing to provide assistance, above and beyond his responsibilities, and accept special assignments that serve and benefit his community,” Carter explained.

Mabank Education Foundation President Robin Neighbors named the 2017 Mabank ISD School Campus Teachers of the Year and presented each of them with a $100 gift to spend at any chamber member business.

The teachers are:

• Central Elementary School teacher Nancy Schiff,

• Southside Elementary School teacher Carole Jordan,

• Lakeview Elementary School teacher Jeryn Toops,

•Intermediate School teacher Peyton Adams,

• Junior High School teacher Tammy Zylman, and

• High School teacher and Scholar Institute Program Director Aaron Williams.

Chamber Ambassador President Ally Greenville received the “Kathy Kendrick Award” for her enthusiastic and selfless volunteerism, benefiting the Cedar Creek Lake area,

“She welcomes new businesses into the community and hosts ceremonial ribbon cuttings for new Chamber members,” said presenter Gun Barrel City Chamber Chair Scott Six.

Greenville is an active Kiwanis member, serving both as a board and committee member. She is seen regularly at chamber fundraisers such as the car show, luau and business expo.

Joy Long was named Ambassador of the Year by Greenville for faithful service as a member of the Ambassadors program for many years. “She has been an outstanding advocate for our growing chamber and has been involved by stepping up and volunteering at chamber-sponsored events including the awards banquet, community clean-up day, new teacher luncheon, ribbon cuttings and business after hours,” Greenville explained.

Marty Mullins named Tate Cramm as the “Volunteer of the Year for the Ambassador” program for attending ribbon cuttings, serving on fundraising committees, and being a good representation as the “face of the chamber.”

“He rarely misses a ribbon cutting or event and steps up when called upon for committee work, fundraising opportunities and goes above and beyond to make sure he represents the chamber in a positive and productive way,” said Mullins.

Chamber President Jo Ann Hanstrom named B. G. Pierce for the “President’s Hall of Fame Award.”

“This award is for a company or individual that may be ‘under the radar’ so to speak, in their support for the chamber,” Hanstrom explained.

Pierce was honored for his steadfast support for the chamber over the years, doing tasks behind the scenes, moving the chamber office three times and participating in events for more than 10 years with time and fundraising.