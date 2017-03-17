Panthers upended by North Lamar

March 17, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers had trouble getting anything going against the North Lamar pitching staff in a 10-1 loss March 14 at home.

The North Lamar Panthers used steady pitching and broke the game open in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

North Lamar got the scoring started in the top of the third inning with a walk and two singles, the last one scoring the first runs of the game and giving North Lamar a 2-0 lead.

Mabank answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Junior Dalton Penix laced a two-out double and senior Hunter Caves drove Penix in with a double of his own to make it a 2-1 game.

North Lamar threatened again in the fourth inning, but Mabank got out of the inning after throwing out a runner trying to take second base after a walk.

Mabank put two men on in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out, but after a strikeout, the North Lamar defense halted the rally after a Clay Conway line drive to left field was caught on a great sliding catch by the left fielder.

North Lamar added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead, and then added another run in the sixth to go up 4-1.

North Lamar had bases loaded with two outs, but senior Braden Rich induced a grounder to first to end the inning.

Mabank loaded the bases again in the bottom half of the sixth inning, on a hit by pitch and two walks, but could not get the timely hit.

North Lamar added six runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Rich had two hits for the Panthers, Caves had a double and an RBI, sophomore Alynn Gentry had a single and a walk, Penix doubled and scored a run. Sophomore Kobey Roberts had a hit and sophomore Bradley Reynolds had a walk in the game.

The Panthers will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 when they travel to Wills Point to take on the Tigers in a district matchup.

