Mabank shuts out Kaufman, 1-0/District winners await bi-district opponent

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 17, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panthers exacted a little revenge on the Kaufman Lady Lions with their 1-0 home win March 14 at Mabank’s Panther Stadium.

The Lady Lions beat Mabank in a shootout earlier in the season. Regulation ended in a tie, but Kaufman won the shootout 6-5. It was the only District 12-4A loss for the Lady Panthers this season.

As the district winners, the Lady Panthers will play the fourth-seeded team from District 11, which is yet to be determined, in bi-district to be held March 23-25.

Although this game could have had major implications on the seeding for the state playoffs, it didn’t turn out that way as Kaufman lost last Friday, and the Lady Panthers earned the district title. This game did mean something to both teams however, as the play was physical throughout the game.

After a scoreless first half of play in which the ball was kept at the Kaufman end of the field, the Lady Panthers struck with 25 minutes left to play in the game as sophomore Juliet Pridgen took a pass and scored from 10 yards out into the corner of the net for the lone score of the match.

The Lady Panthers kept the pressure on the Kaufman defense for the rest of the match, giving them the 1-0 win.

The Lady Panthers end the regular season with a 16-5 record overall and 11-1 in District 12-4A play.

