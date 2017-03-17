ISO recommends boost in PPC rating

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 17, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–The Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joey Lindaman just received word that beginning in July, most of the city’s 5,000 residents and businesses will fall under a higher Public Protection Classification, which means possibly lower property insurance rates. But you’ll have to check it out with your insurer.

The Texas Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal’s Office informed Lindaman of the favorable recommendation submitted by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to change the city’s PPC classification. The upgrade is recommended due to the way the city performed a ratings test on Oct. 27, 2016.

The biggest change is unless your property is less than five miles away by ground travel from a fire station, the distance to the nearest water hydrant does not apply. Why, you ask? Because the city purchased a tanker truck that holds 3,000 gallons and can maintain a flow of 250 gallons of water per minute for two hours or more. “It is capable of being refilled as it dispenses water,” Lindaman said. “It’s practically a mobile water hydrant.”

According to a letter dated in February, the ISO is recommending the classification be changed for Gun Barrel City to a split class of 02/10. It is currently rated Class 03/3Y.

Class 01 represents exemplary public protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire-suppression program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria. Those living outside the five-mile radius and not within 1000 feet of a fire hydrant will fall in the Class 10 and their property insurance rate will reflect the lower classification.

Besides being assured of superior firefighting capability available in the event it is needed, the new rating could save 30 percent or more on your property owner’s insurance. Ashley Dustin Holiday of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance in Athens said: “Homeowners should ask their insurance provider to rerate their homeowner’s policy with the new PPC classification. Our customers are saving money in Gun Barrel City due to this change.”

By classifying communities’ ability to suppress fires, ISO helps communities evaluate their fire-protection services. The program provides an objective, countrywide standard that helps fire departments in planning and budgeting for facilities, equipment, and training. And by securing lower fire insurance premiums for communities with better public protection, the PPC program provides incentives and rewards for communities that choose to improve their firefighting services.

ISO has extensive information on more than 44,000 fire-response jurisdictions. In Texas, there are currently only 91 other communities with a PPC 02 and 178 in Class 10. There are just 12 communities in Texas with a Class 01 rating, including Mesquite, Plano, Frisco, Wylie and Houston.