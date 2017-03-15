Resident shoots two robbers dead in home invasion

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 15, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Two men have been shot dead in an attempted home invasion and robbery in Athens Sunday afternoon.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the men Monday. They were Steven Kelley, 49, of Winona and Cecil Spain, 31, of Grand Saline.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one of the men had posed as a potential customer for a dog the man and woman were selling through social media and gained access into the Hopson Drive house. The second man entered later, undetected by the couple. The men overpowered the couple and restrained them.

A press release stated the men were in possession of handguns at the time. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, that the couple worked free of the restraint, and when the men were inattentive broke free to their own weapon in the house and shot the intruders dead.

The couple suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams conducted an inquest at the scene and the deceased were sent to American Forensics for an autopsy. 392nd District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the residence in the ongoing investigation.

The deceased were identified with the assistance of the Mesquite Police Department, Crime Scene Unit’s fingerprint analyst Det. Aaron Martin.