Panthers fall 6-2 in tourney opener

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 15, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

MABANK­–The Mabank Panthers opened their annual home tournament on Thursday, March 9 against the visiting Palmer Bulldogs. The Panthers led 2-0 going into the fifth inning, but Palmer plated six runs in the inning to take the lead and the eventual win.

Both teams put together offensive threats with runners in scoring position during the first couple of innings. While on second base with one out in the top of the first inning, Palmer’s Ben Waddle moved to third base on a sacrifice groundout by Gunnar Barnes.

Mabank starting pitcher Kobey Roberts then struck out Jonathan Archibald for the third out.

In the bottom half of the first, Dalton Penix stole second base after Pearson Johanessan struck out for the second out. However, Barnes forced Braden Rich into an inning-ending groundout.

In the bottom of the second inning, with two outs, Roberts went all the way to third base from first after an overthrow from Barnes.

Ryan Lee, who then came in as a pinch runner, was left on base after Bradley Reynolds hit into a groundout.

The scoring began in the bottom of the third inning. With one out for the Panthers, Hunter Caves doubled then came home for the first run on an RBI double by Penix. Pinch runner Nathan Jarvis scored the second run for Mabank after reaching home plate on a wild pitch from Barnes. Mabank led 2-0 after three innings.

Palmer used the top of the fifth inning to stage their rally. With runners at first and second base after back-to-back one-out walks, Cole Yarbrough tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run triple. Yarbrough scored on a throwing error by Roberts and gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 3-2.

The lead was extended to 5-2 after a run-scoring double by Barnes and an RBI single by Shawn Medina. Palmer added one more run for a 6-2 advantage after a wild throw to home plate following a rundown situation.

With two outs, Wesley Greenlee grounded out to end the Bulldog rally. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Medina ended any hope for a Panther comeback as he worked around a one-out single from Penix by forcing Johanessan into a fly out and striking out Rich.

The game was called after five innings because of time and Palmer won the opener 6-2.

For Mabank, Kobey Roberts threw five complete innings with eight hits, six runs, four walks, and two strikeouts. Dalton Penix led all Panther batters by going three for three with two singles, a double, an RBI and a run scored.

For Palmer, Shawn Medina also went five innings while allowing five hits, two runs, two walks, and throwing six strikeouts. Cole Yarbrough and Medina led the Bulldog hitters as they both went two for three.

Yarbrough had a single, a triple and one run batted in and a run scored while Medina had two singles, with one of the hits driving in a run.

The Panthers will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 when they travel to Wills Point to battle the Tigers in a district matchup.