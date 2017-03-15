Leon Dixon

A memorial service for Leon Dixon will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017 at American Legion Post 310 in Gun Barrel City.

Leon Dixon was born on November 21, 1932 in Dallas to parents Ralph and Virgie (Harrell) Dixon entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2017 at the age of 84.

Leon graduated from Hillcrest High School. He joined the United States Navy, where he was deployed in the Korean War and worked as a communications operator.

Leon worked as a paint contractor until his retirement. He was loved by all his family, was a proud veteran and a hard worker. Leon loved working in his garden and enjoyed all sports.

He was a valued member at American Legion Post 310 and well thought of throughout his community of Cedar Creek Lake. Leon was a Christian man, who was kind and loving. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nell Dixon, brothers John, Sonny, Robert, Bryant and Bill and sisters Gene, Dorothy and Lorrene.

He is survived by his son Jerry Dixon of Gun Barrel City, nephew Bill Dixon of Waco, nephew Kenneth Moore, niece Pat Rowe and husband Johnny of Dallas, niece Benita Jo Barr and husband Burt of Dallas, niece Reba Carney and husband Olan of Rowlett, niece Nancy Derryberry of Houston, niece Brenda McLendon and husband Steve of Mesquite, other loving family members and many more friends.

