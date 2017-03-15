Joseph Dean Scarborough, Jr.

Funeral Services for Joseph Dean Scarborough, Jr. were held March 15, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank, with Bro. Larry Reneau officiating. Interment followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank.

Joseph was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, to parents Joseph Dean Scarborough, Sr. and Nell Eugenia (Howard) Scarborough and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2017, at the age of 69.

He spent his formative years in Mt. Pleasant followed by graduation from John Tyler High School. Joseph then went to Texas A&M University in College Station, where he earned his Bachelor of Agricultural Sciences with honors, in addition to being elected by the student body to represent Ag Sciences as the student Senator and subsequently serving as a member of the Ag Teacher Association and A&M Alumni Association.

During his post graduate work, Joseph was also instrumental in writing the curriculum for the state for Equine Science, as well as Wildlife Management, while he taught six years in Henderson and Scurry Rosser before beginning his career in Mabank, where he retired after 25 years of teaching.

Throughout his lifetime, Joseph enjoyed working with and teaching others how to train and ride horses, in addition to taking pleasure in almost anything while surrounded by the great outdoors, including hunting and fishing.

He served as Vice President and then President of Ducks Unlimited organization.

Baptist by faith, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Mabank for 30 years.

Joseph was a very loving and caring man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was known and respected by his family, friends and students as a man of integrity who worked to instill the importance of your word and strong character. Everyone who knew him trusted he could be counted on if need arose, even his students, who have continued to stay in touch to share their appreciation as the years have passed.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and brother Johnny Scarborough.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Scarborough of Mabank, brother JW Scarborough and wife Vonda of Beckville, sisters Reba Caraway Scarborough of Whitehouse, Sherry Ann Thornton and husband Douglas of Tyler, Nelda Cox and husband Will of Mineola and Mary Sue Carter and husband Woody of Tyler, son Joseph David Scarborough and wife Christine of Princeton, daughter Melissa Scarborough of Dallas, grandchildren Ashley, Logan, Justin, Madison, Jordan, Jasmine and Joey, many nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

