Berry Eugene Daniel

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 15, 2017

Berry Eugene Daniel, 80, died March 12, 2017 in Mabank.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m.,Saturday, March 18, 2017, graveside, at Goodlett Cemetery, under direction of Smith Funeral Home in Quanah. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Berry was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Hardeman County, to Oral and Ella Mae (Leonard) Daniel.

He married Patsy McManus on Oct. 31, 1970, in Kaufman. He moved to Dallas in 1945 and was a church member. Berry was a truck driver and liked to fish.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Daniel of Corsicana, daughters Janet Peterson and Dustin, of Corsicana, Hope Dewberry of Mabank, son Kenny Daniel of Mabank, brother Jimmie Ware, Sr., and wife Doris of Quanah, five grandchildren Devin Peterson, Rox Lee Dewberry, Jacob Peterson, Jessica Peterson and Michelle Dewberry, two great-grandchildren Corbin Peterson and Kinsler Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews.