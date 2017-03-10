RB Dickerson

RB Dickerson was born on April 8,1938 to Robert Pickins and Bessie Cause Dickerson. He entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, one great-grandson, five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Judy Dickerson of Mabank, sons Michael Raney and wife Maria of Arlington, Kevin Greene of Gun Barrel City, Bradley Dickerson and wife Brandi of Kemp, daughters LaTonya Jordan and husband Todd of Ft. Worth, Cheryl Nichols and husband Dee of Mabank, Dana Rankin and husband Bartt of Gun Barrel City, Angie Matthews and husband Larry of Canton, 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Jeanette Brooks and husband LaVarl of Iowa Park, brother Ray and wife Jean Dickerson of Seminole and several nieces and nephews.

He worked for Centennial Radiator for 24 years then became the owner and operator of Reliable Radiator in Gun Barrel City. He was a very loving husband, father and papa.

The service was officiated by Brother George Yarger from Harbor Baptist Church in Payne Springs March 8, 2017.