Kemp rally against Quitman 16-14

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 10, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

KEMP–The Quitman Lady Bulldogs softball team arrived in Kemp for a non-district matchup against the Lady Jackets, who were returning home from a tournament in Corsicana.

Quitman scored their first run in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Kendal Wiley to score Madalyn Spears for an early 1-0 lead. Kemp answered in the bottom half of the inning with an inside-the-park home run by Emily Mullens and RBI double by Kylan Watters to score Erin Crutchfield for the 2-1 lead.

Kemp tacked on four additional runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 6-1 lead thanks to a two-run RBI double by Crutchfield, an RBI double by Kylan Watters, and an RBI single from Haylee Scott. In the top of the third inning, Quitman added four runs of their own for a 6-6 tie. An RBI single from Crutchfield and RBI triple from Watters gave the Lady Jackets the lead back at 8-6.

In the top half of the fourth inning, Quitman took the lead at 9-8 with three straight runs, all with one out, thanks to a two-run RBI single by Macy Wilson and an RBI single from Hannah Hardy. Shelby Hayes retired the Lady Jacket side in the bottom of the fourth inning to preserve that lead.

The Lady Bulldogs added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 13-8 advantage. Kemp’s offense exploded for seven straight runs, including a two-run home run, in the bottom of the fifth for a 15-13 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Quitman threatened with two runners on base, but only managed to bring home one in order to cut Kemp’s lead to 15-14. An RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Kemp an insurance run and built the lead to 16-14. With one out and the tying run for Quitman at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, Shelby Bettis and Hardy would both settle for groundouts and give Kemp the 16-14 home win in an offensive display.

Kemp resumed play at Alba-Golden on March 10th to face the Lady Panthers. Quitman also returned to action on the same day against Linden-Kildare at the Troup Tournament in Linden.

