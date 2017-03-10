’Jackets take walk-off win over Palmer

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 10, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

KEMP–Kemp’s varsity baseball team welcomed the Palmer Bulldogs to town on March 7th for a non-district matchup.

Jack Giffin scored the first run of the game for the Yellowjackets as he came home on a sacrifice groundout from Dreyson Watters with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. The Bulldogs would answer with three runs to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning courtesy of James Hernandez scoring on a wild pitch by Kemp starting pitcher Colton Breeze, an RBI single by Cole Yarbrough, and a throwing error to second base by Watters.

With two outs in the bottom half of the second inning, Noah Herring would come home on a wild pitch by Palmer starting pitcher Gunnar Barnes and trim the Bulldog lead to 3-2. Palmer would add an insurance run and take a 4-2 advantage in the top of the third inning thanks to an RBI double by Jordan Ruiz. The Yellowjackets cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI single by Herring to score Watters. Kemp would tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded, two-out walk from Cameron Clamon that scored Junior Brooks.

Mason Claver replaced Breeze on the mound in top of the seventh inning and retired the Bulldog side by striking out Ben Waddle and forcing Barnes and Jonathan Archibald into pop outs. After retiring Nate Mendoza in the bottom of the seventh inning, Barnes’ night was over as he reached his pitch number limit and Shawn Medina relieved him by recording a pop out from Brooks and a groundout by Watters in order to send the game into extra innings.

Palmer threatened with a potential go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as Shawn Medina doubled and eventually stole third base. However, Claver ended the threat with three straight outs and left Medina stranded at third. Medina would then retire the Kemp order to send the game to the ninth inning.

The ninth inning began with Jaden Lopez being hit by a pitch. He would go all the way to third base after Watters overthrew to second base. Hernandez would strikeout for the first out, but a wild pitch allowed Lopez to score the go-ahead run for Palmer and give them the 5-4 lead. Kemp got out of the inning after Isaac Greenlee was caught stealing second base and Barnes was forced into a pop out.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Garrett was on first base for Kemp after a one-out single. After two outs, Garrett dashed around the bases and headed home for the tying run thanks to an RBI triple by Giffin. Brooks then hit the game-winning RBI single to score Giffin and give the Yellowjackets the 6-5 walk-off victory.

For the Yellowjackets, Colton Breeze went six innings while allowing seven hits, four runs, three walks, and throwing two strikeouts. In relief, Mason Claver went three innings with one hit, one run, one walk, and a strikeout. For the Bulldogs, Gunnar Barnes lasted 6.1 innings with nine hits, four runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Shawn Medina went 2.1 innings in relief with three hits, two runs, no walks, and a strikeout.

Kemp headed to Wills Point for a tournament on March 9th when they played Life School Waxahachie and Princeton. Palmer went to Mabank to face the Panthers in the annual Mabank tournament on the same day.