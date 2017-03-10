Court gives Integrated Pipeline the go ahead/County to oversee building construction projects

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 10, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

ATHENS–Henderson County Commissioners granted a floodplain permit March 7 that will allow the Tarrant Regional Water District Integrated Pipeline to proceed through Precinct 1. The action was held up last week with questions about road repair liability during and after construction.

A meeting held this week cleared up some of the concerns about having to track down subcontractors of contractors to make sure damages from heavy equipment are repaired. A copy of the contract between TRWD and its contractors was turned over to the County Attorney, spelling out how road repairs are to be handled.

Commissioners also approved a contract with the Catapult program to bring mobile wellness checkups for Henderson County employees during the county’s health insurance enrollment period in September. The checkup includes a blood screening from a finger stick, recording height, weight, abdominal circumference, blood pressure and a personal health report with specific recommendations to lower risk factors and improve health. The data is uploaded in real time, securely stored in the Catapult’s patient portal where the client may access the results, and video-audio conference with a nurse practitioner to address any risk factors that have been identified.

The $130 cost is absorbed through Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan. The number of eligible employees is 250 and estimated participation is 200, according to the agreement.

Commissioners approved a contract for architectural plans as recommended by County Judge Richard Sanders. The judge said he met with architect Chris Johnston, who gave him a couple of payment options for drawings of two buildings, the county wants to construct – one to house evidence for the Sheriff’s Office, a second for the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 next to the Precinct 4 Barn. Sanders suggested paying by the hour would be the most advantageous to the county. His rate is $125 per hour. “He came across as a fiscal conservative, which I like,” Sanders said. He could have the plans drawn and delivered within six weeks, he added. The county’s plan is to supervise the construction.

In other business, commissioners:

• agreed to pay $10,587 to Baxter Volunteer Fire Department for firefighting services in the county

• granted a right-of-way permit to Crescent Heights Water Co-op to bury a one-inch water line under CR 1220 to service a new customer.

• approved budget amendments for Road and Bridge for sanitation. Precinct 2 had a higher demand the end of 2016 than usual and took in more revenue to cover the expense. It’s just getting the accounting right, Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney explained. Also a budget amendment in the Fairgrounds line item, which also did more revenue in its concessions than previously budgeted.

• accepted for filing purposes a final plat of Carter Country Estates of four lots in Precinct 1, and a preliminary plat for Turtle Point Subdivision in Precinct 4. Its 22 lots also came with a request for four variances needed due to terrain and access point. After a thorough review by consulting engineer from Velvin and Weeks, commissioners approved all four variances and accepted the preliminary plat for filing purposes.

• paid bills totaling $6,300 to Tyler Technology for software services in 2016 – a bill which had been overlooked, staffer Holly Sparks said. Also, $21,174 in fire payments to Log Cabin Fire Rescue and Murchison Volunteer Fire Department; and $314,948.36 for bills in 2017. Finally, a special $720 payment was authorized from Road and Bridge funds.