Trustees cancel May 6 election/Mabank ISD reviews $9M construction projects/Student excellence spotlighted

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 8, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Mabank ISD Trustees cancelled the May 6 election as incumbents running for re-election face no opposition. Those being sworn-in to serve another three-year term are Place 4 Erik Tijerina and Place 5 Todd Grimes.

George DeJohn of Claycomb Associates, Architects updated trustees on construction projects throughout the district. DeJohn warned the room now going up on the addition at Central Elementary School will not match the existing roof in color. However, over the summer, the school’s older roofing will be replaced to match the new addition. The cost is being covered by insurance benefits, trustees heard. In addition, the exterior masonry will soon be installed, along with the new roof.

The metal framing has gone up for the new gymnasium at the Intermediate School. At the High School, the concrete slab has been poured for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms and interior walls are going up. In the coming new school year, trustees approved adding a few courses in CTE to the offerings to students, as recommended.

The new fine arts center is going up fast at the Junior High. Drawings have been completed for Vocational Agriculture drainage and renovations have begun to the interior of the ag barn. Thus far, just 28 percent of the $9,000,000 allocated for these projects has been spent, or $2.630,000. The timeline for completing all construction projects is set for Aug. 26, the first day of school for 2017-2018 school calendar. That calendar was also approved and sets graduation for May 25, 2018.

This year’s graduating class is composed of 230 students, high school principal Jes Satterwhite said, with 1,011 students enrolled.

Superintendent Dr. Russell Marshall reported the purchase and use of a new deck mower and trailer as well as a 15-passenger Ford Van to transport staff and students to special destinations throughout the year. “Enrollment is up and that bodes well for the district’s financial picture,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Adams reported. “Our cash position is in good shape.”

Adams also gave a report on the MISD Education Foundation. This year the foundation disbursed $33,500 in educational grants this year for a total of more than $154,000 for 71 grants since its inception nearly seven years ago. “It gives each teacher at Mabank, new to the teaching profession $100 to help them set the tone for their classroom. Each Campus Teacher of the Year is also given $100, he said.

Adams also pointed out that the employees at Mabank ISD, themselves donate money each year to the foundation, totaling $30,000 this year.

In other business, trustees

• unanimously renewed or extended employment contracts for administrators at MISD.

• learned of special guest speaker Bonner Paddock, an inspiring figure, who though enduring Cerebral Palsy climbed Mt. Kilamanjaro. In eight days, he not only climbed to the summit but he overcame his own limitations. He will speak at the Mabank High School auditorium at 2p.m. Thursday, March 23, with a reception to follow.

• recognized students participating and winning in the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest from the Intermediate, Junior High and High School, as well as their teachers.