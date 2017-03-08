Terri Bandy Herron

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 8, 2017

Funeral services for Terri Bandy Herron were held March 6, 2017 at Church of Christ of Mabank with Mr. Bob Patterson officiating. Interment followed the service at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Kaufman.

Terri was born on Dec. 14, 1950 in Dallas to parents Fredrick Olen and Bette Fern (Calvin) Bandy and entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2017 at the age of 66.

Terri adored her family. She was an amazing wife, mom and grandmother. Terri enjoyed taking the time to truly know and care for people. She was a vibrant woman that shared love generously and will be missed by all who knew her.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents and cousin Skip Barnes.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim Herron of Mabank, son Chuck Greenlee and wife Jennifer of Frisco, son Scott Greenlee and wife Nicole of Euless and son Chad Greenlee and wife Amiee of Mabank, grandchildren Ross Greenlee, Taylor Greenlee, Annie, Sophie and Jack Brooks, Quincy and Camron Rice and Zoey Greenlee, brother Tommy Ingram, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.