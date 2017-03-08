Panthers take All-District honors/Thomas named Co-MVP

March 8, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–Two members of the Mabank Panthers basketball team walked away with District 13-4A superlatives this week after finishing second place in the standings behind Brownsboro. Additionally, four members were named to the First and Second All-District Teams, and four members were named to the All-Academic Teams.

Mabank senior Jordan Thomas walked away with the highest honors, sharing the Co-MVP title with Brownsboro junior Kenneth Woods. Panther sophomore Caleb Dally locked up Newcomer of the Year honors for his contribution.

Cole Plunket and Jace Capehart were named to the All-District First Team, and Collin Sims and Tyrece Gray were on the Second Team. Sophomore Matthew McGee received an honorable mention.

Four Panthers were recognized for their hard work off the court as well. Seniors Plunkett and Capehart (both named the First Team) locked up All-Academic nods, as well juniors Ryan Lee and Seth Grimes.