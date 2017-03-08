Late night wreck closes major roadway

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 8, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–Two were taken for emergency care following a crash March 3, on the Kemp side of the bridge near King’s Creek Golf Course on State Highway 274. A motorist passing the scene said it looked like one of the vehicles took the curve too wide and struck another vehicle head on.

The highway was closed between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. while first responders worked the scene, including Kemp Volunteer Fire Department.

One school-aged child was pried loose from the wreckage and airlifted from the scene. At least one other and perhaps two were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

According to social media chatter, one vehicle contained a family on its way home from a soccer game and three members of that family are said to be OK. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

DPS and KCSO assisted Kemp Police at the scene. A police report was not available by press time Tuesday.