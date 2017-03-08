Lady Panthers track team shows promise

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 8, 2017

By Magan Chapman

Monitor Corespondent

TYLER—The Lady Panthers Track Team performed admirably at their first track meet of the season held in Tyler, Feb. 25. The team placed fourth overall out of 10 squads competing.

“For having a small team, we did okay, considering that half of the team was out for soccer, softball, and DECA,” Coach Jacob Shirley said.

Varsity triple jumper Alex Corter tripped and rolled her ankle in a pothole while exiting the bus, ruling her out of the day’s competition.

Senior Carson Marsh finished fourth in the varsity long jump with 14 feet and 9 inches with freshman Madeline Turner not far behind with a jump of 13 feet and 10 inches for sixth place. “I think I did pretty well for not very much practice and my first track meet but I hope I get better as the year goes on,” Turner said.

In the running events, the Lady Panthers performed a bit better. With a time of 2:48, sophomore Carly Usery took the fifth spot in the 800-meter race and fourth in the mile with a time of 6:14. Usery said she pushed herself but is sure of future improvement.

“I think I did pretty well, I definitely could’ve picked up my pace in both races, it was hard, but I still feel like I could have done better even though I was pushing pretty hard,” she said.

Sophomore Aubrey Crow finished third in the two-mile run in 13 minutes and 38 seconds, and Sophomore Kally Dupree took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.3 seconds.

“Sixth place for having practiced once is pretty good, but I expect her to get better as the season goes on,” Coach Shirley said.

In the final race of the day, sophomores Sky Wolf, Magan Chapman, Aubrey Crow and Tamara Polk ran the 1600 meter relay and finished in four minutes, 50 seconds, good enough to bring home the third-place medal.

With a depleted squad, March 4 at the Rick Pinson Invitational at Life High School in Waxahachie, the Lady Panthers continued to make strides. Several key athletes were traveling across Europe with the MIS field trip and others were away for Spring Break. A few notable moments included Carly Usery capturing second place and Aubrey Crow fourth in the 800-meter race and Junior Mahala Bayless taking third in the 100 meter hurdles. Coach Shirley noted Bayless was set to take first place in the 300 meter hurdles, but her hurdles were set a notch higher than everyone else’s.

Up next for the Lady Panthers, the distance runners will compete Saturday at the Lovejoy Distance Festival in Lucas, and the entire team will participate in a tri-meet with Eustace and Van on March 16th.

Editor’s note: Magan Chapman is a journalism student at Mabank High School.