Bobby C. Mixon

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 8, 2017

Graveside services for Bobby C. Mixon were held March 9, 2017 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Bobby was born Oct. 31, 1936 in Sevier County, Arkansas to parents Joseph Howard Mixon and Gladys Maurine (Tate) Mixon and entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2017 at the age of 80.

Bobby was in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. After the military, Bobby went to work in law enforcement. During his career he worked for the Bowie County Court System and Texarkana, Ark. Police Department, where he worked until his retirement.

Bobby was Baptist by faith. He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services were held under the direction of Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank.