Mabank getting better every day

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 3, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Mabank softball Head Coach Brent Achorn is in his second year running the team and he says what was a struggling program is on the way up.

“Mabank had some tough years recently,” he said. “But last year we won six games, which was an improvement on previous years. This year we have already matched that total with six wins in the preseason. Everything is on the way up.”

The Lady Panthers are led by two seniors: third baseman Marrisa Mariggia and shortstop Leigh Cunningham. Pitchers Brandi Thomlinson and Lexi Hancock make a formidable duo on the mound.

Achorn says the Lady Panthers goals this spring is to win some district games and take a playoff spot. If they plan on making their way into the post season, they will have to go through Van, Wills Point, Emory Rains, Brownsboro and Canton. Achorn says Van is the clear district favorite, returning nearly the entire district-winning team. District play begins after spring break.

“We will be competitive this year,” he said. “We are not getting run-ruled this year. The girls got a taste of winning last year and want more of it!”

Mabank recently picked up two wins at the Stephenville tournament, going 2-2-1 in their games.

Achorn also says the infrastructure is getting in place for long-term softball success in Mabank.

“Our systems are in place now,” he said. “We’ve got fall ball club teams and summer teams with Mabank-only talent. It goes a long way to get the players in shape mentally and physically for softball.”