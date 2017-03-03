Loretta Ridlehuber

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 3, 2017

Loretta Ridlehuber entered the gates of Heaven on Feb. 24, 2017. She was a servant of the Lord and everyone else that was fortunate enough to know her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Horton Ridlehuber.

She was the proud mother of Gail Robbins of Kemp who was by her side nearly every day for the past six years, giving her love and care. Loretta also had one son Ron Ridlehuber and his wife Cheryl of The Woodlands. She had two grandchildren Deena Robbins of Mesquite and Kenneth Ridlehuber of Montgomery and his fiancée Katherine Montoya, as well as great-grandson Chandler Robbins of Mesquite and great-great-granddaughters Aleyna and Audrey Vasquez.

Her infectious smile and amazing positive attitude touched everyone she met. She spent her final four years at Sunflower Park in Kaufman and we thank all of the staff there for the kind and loving care they provided Loretta.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Loretta are encouraged to donate to the First United Methodist Church of Mabank in her name.

A memorial service for Loretta will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Mabank at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 5 (today).The address of the church is 501 S. Third Street, Mabank, TX 75147.

A reception and family visitation will follow at the Cedar Creek Country Club located at 18392 Country Club Drive, Kemp, TX 75143.