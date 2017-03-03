City moves forward on second fire station/Athens Steel selected as builder for $179,000

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 3, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City councilmembers went forward with the building of a second fire station on Legendary Lane with the award of a construction bid to Athens Steel Tuesday.

The bid of $179,000 was one of three received. Along with the selection of the bidder came lengthy discussion on the funding and suggestions for changes in the construction plans. Councilman Ron Wyrick made a motion for the city to fund the full $180,000 for the construction. A previous council had allocated $160,000 for construction. The last $20,000 is being provided by special funds raised by the fire department and also dips into two maintenance funds $500, each. “I feel the fire department will need those special funds for other expenditures and the city should fund the entire amount,” Wyrick said. His motion died for lack of a second.

Mayor Jim Braswell informed the board that the special fund currently was funded to $23,444 with more expected to be added.

Councilwoman Linda Rankin suggested a change order be submitted making one of the three bay doors slightly wider to 14 feet to accommodate future equipment the station might acquire. The mayor said, he wouldn’t feel comfortable doing that without putting the whole out to rebid again.

Councilmen David Skains and Rob Rea were adamant that there had been enough delays in the process that began in 2014 and that no further delay should be allowed.

“These plans came free of charge from the Athens Fire Department, specifying three bays, that’s when the price was $160,000. The longer we wait the greater the likelihood the price will increase,” Skains said. Rea suggested another delay might find greater needs making claim on the money in the future.

“The fire chief has signed off on these plans,” Braswell said. “I agree with him.”

In prepared remarks, Economic Development Corporation Director Holland Whitton outlined the many changes he and the board had instituted to update and reformat the EDC’s financials to produce a clean audit and layout a pattern of record keeping that will put the corporation in good standing for many years to come. He noted the work of CPA Tereasa Cryer for her assistance with the task.

Later in the meeting, the council had no trouble approving the 2016-17 financial budget and financial reports of the EDC with resolutions listed on the agenda. “They have done an excellent job in revising it,” Rankin said.

The last order of business was to approve 3-2 the formation of an Easter Egg Hunt ad-hoc committee as requested by Councilman Wyrick. With Easter just five weeks away, Wyrick was anxious to get going on the project inviting local businesses and volunteers to lend a hand in promoting the event. The committee will meet at 4 p.m., Monday March 6 at the fire station. Currently Wyrick reported having $600 from the city, $1,000 from the EDC and another $700 in donations to work with.

The Mayor said he was not in favor of going to businesses asking for money to sponsor city events. Rea and Skains opposed the motion, citing it was too late in the year to enjoin a committee and that city staff should do the planning as they have in the past and that Wyrick work on next year’s event, instead.